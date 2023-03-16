Oppenheimer Increases Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.73. The company had a trading volume of 229,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,188. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $202.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,063. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

