Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

