Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 800 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,301 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.