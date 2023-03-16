Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Clorox by 345.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.