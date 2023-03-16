Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

