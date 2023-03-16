Optimum Investment Advisors Has $341,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Amphenol
In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amphenol Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Amphenol Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.
Amphenol Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphenol (APH)
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.