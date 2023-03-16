Optimum Investment Advisors Has $341,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

