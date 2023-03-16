Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 128,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

