Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 780 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 5,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 42,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $626.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.