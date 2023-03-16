Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $390.48 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.94.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.