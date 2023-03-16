Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.06.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.7 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. 6,240,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,414. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $227.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.30.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.