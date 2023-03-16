Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Director Yadin Rozov Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) Director Yadin Rozov acquired 20,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

ORMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.