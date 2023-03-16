Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ORMP opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

In other news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 20,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

