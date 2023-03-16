Orbs Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $92.68 million and $2.91 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

