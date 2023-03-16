Orchid 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.31 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Orchid has a total market cap of $60.23 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00210670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,038.68 or 0.99979655 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08573759 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,335,684.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.