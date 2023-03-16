Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.59 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $59.69 million and $3.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00028613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00032115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00210965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,746.57 or 1.00022010 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08573759 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,335,684.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

