Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Director Michael Aubrey Jones Acquires 500 Shares

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $17,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,050.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Aubrey Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.92. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 22.85%. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218,120 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

