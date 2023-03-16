Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) VP Carlos Quinones Buys 3,800 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 2.8 %

OEC stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OEC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

