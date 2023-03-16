Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.04. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 104,218 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

About Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225,557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

