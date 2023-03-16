Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.04. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 104,218 shares trading hands.
ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
