OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 758 ($9.24) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 749.60 ($9.14).

OSB Group stock traded up GBX 44.60 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 520 ($6.34). 1,593,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,824. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.76 and a beta of 1.40. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.42). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.54.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

