OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.14).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.24) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday.

OSB Group stock traded up GBX 44.60 ($0.54) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 520 ($6.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,824. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 611.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 533.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,529.41%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

