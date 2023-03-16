OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.14).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.24) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday.
OSB Group Stock Performance
OSB Group stock traded up GBX 44.60 ($0.54) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 520 ($6.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,824. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 611.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 533.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.54.
OSB Group Increases Dividend
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
