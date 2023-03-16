OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

