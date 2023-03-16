Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Chairman Douglas D. Wheat Sells 143,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OSG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 848,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,145. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $266.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 451,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 683,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

