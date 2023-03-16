OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading Down 5.1%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
OZ Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.
OZ Minerals Company Profile
OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajas, West Must Grave, Exploration and Development, and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.
Further Reading
