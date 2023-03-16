Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 6.1%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Pacific Booker Minerals Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile



Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

