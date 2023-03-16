Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

