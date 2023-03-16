PageGroup plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PageGroup in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PageGroup’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

PageGroup Price Performance

About PageGroup

PageGroup stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.