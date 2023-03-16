Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Aparna Bawa Sells 555 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,406. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,506.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

