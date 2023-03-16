Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3864 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANDY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.