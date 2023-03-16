Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -620.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 391,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,650.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,650.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $467,500. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Paramount Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 337,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGRE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

