Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JMP Securities

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Pardes Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Pardes Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 105,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,001. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences Company Profile
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.