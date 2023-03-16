Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JMP Securities

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of Pardes Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 105,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,001. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

