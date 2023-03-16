Parisi Gray Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.88. 1,401,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

