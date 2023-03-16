Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $6.32. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 10,603 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $113.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Park City Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.