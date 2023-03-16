Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,201,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 144,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $329.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

