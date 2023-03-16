Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 5th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

