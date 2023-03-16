Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

PGC stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $585.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

