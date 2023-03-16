Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

PWOD opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

