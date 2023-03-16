Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

