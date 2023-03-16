Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Shares of DVN opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

