Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.