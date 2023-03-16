Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,225 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. American Trust increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000.

PCY opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

