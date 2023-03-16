Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57,407 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUSC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC opened at $22.74 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

