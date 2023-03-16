Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

