Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

