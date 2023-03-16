Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

