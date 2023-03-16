Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance
Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
