Peter F. Smith Acquires 1,000 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Peter F. Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $19,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,843.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNB Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

CNB Financial stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Stories

