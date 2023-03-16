Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 6,501,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,142,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

