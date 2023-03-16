Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

