PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PFSweb Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at PFSweb

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,588,478.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb

About PFSweb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

