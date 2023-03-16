Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $95.80 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

